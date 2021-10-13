Farmworker accused of failing to humanely euthanise pigs by hitting them with hammer

A farmworker is facing court over allegations he repeatedly struck pigs with a hammer and failed to “humanely euthanise” them.

Andrew Munro is facing a total of five charges over his conduct relating to pigs at Yonderton Farm in Ellon.

Two charges allege that the 47-year-old caused a pig “unnecessary suffering” by repeatedly striking it with a hammer, failing to euthanise it humanely, on January 2 and 6 this year.