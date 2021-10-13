News / Business Farmworker accused of failing to humanely euthanise pigs by hitting them with hammer By Danny McKay 13/10/2021, 5:52 pm Updated: 13/10/2021, 6:04 pm Andrew Munro is accused of hitting two pigs with a hammer A farmworker is facing court over allegations he repeatedly struck pigs with a hammer and failed to “humanely euthanise” them. Andrew Munro is facing a total of five charges over his conduct relating to pigs at Yonderton Farm in Ellon. Two charges allege that the 47-year-old caused a pig “unnecessary suffering” by repeatedly striking it with a hammer, failing to euthanise it humanely, on January 2 and 6 this year. Continue Reading Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more. Subscribe Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe