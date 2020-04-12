Popular north-east farming show called off due to Covid-19

A north-east agricultural show has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The New Deer Show was due to take place on Saturday and Sunday July 18 and 19.

It is usually held at Cragieford Park and features livestock competing for prizes and a horse show.

The event regularly attracts crowds of up to 10,000.

But the New Deer Show’s organisers have said it will not take place this year and they plan to run it again in 2021.

A statement revealed: “It is with great sadness that the committee wish to announce the cancellation of the 2020 Show.

“We have been following the situation closely and the decision has been taken in line with government guidance.

“Please stay safe and we look forward to seeing you at our 2021 show.”

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.