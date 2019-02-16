Saturday, February 16th 2019 Show Links
News / Local

North-east farming leaders meet Michael Gove to get Brexit answers

by Lee McCann
16/02/2019, 11:17 am
The secretary of state for environment , Food and Rural affairs, Michael Gove visits the NFU and local farmers at Edintore Farm, near Keith.
North-east farming union members have met Cabinet minister Michael Gove and MP for Moray Douglas Ross to discuss how Brexit will affect the industry.

With Britain’s exit from the EU fast approaching on March 29, the farmers raised the need for a Brexit deal to deliver for Scottish agriculture alongside various other concerns.

Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Mr Gove met the union members to hear their concerns.

NFU Scotland vice-president Martin Kennedy, who attended the meeting, said: “We were delighted to host the Secretary of State for a frank and open discussion on the future of Scottish agriculture and seek some clarity about what Brexit might hold for our industry.

“It was made absolutely clear to him that trade, labour and future support were non-negotiable in terms of their importance to Scottish farmers.”

