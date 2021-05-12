Farming equipment stolen from north-east business depot

Officers are appealing for information after a ride-on-mower and a trailer were stolen from a north-east depot.

The incident happened at around 8.40pm on Tuesday, May 11 where the equipment was taken from a business in Maud.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 8.40am on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, we received a report of a break-in and theft from a premises on Deer Road West, Maud.

“The theft is believed to have occurred overnight and a trailer and ride on lawnmower were taken.”

Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact police.