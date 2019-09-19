Farming comic Jim Smith is added to Aberdeen comedy festival line-up

The Aberdeen International Comedy Festival will extend its festival for the first time after confirming one final act.

Scottish stand-up farmer Jim Smith will officially close the north-east’s biggest comedy event with his Back to the Teuchter show on Monday October 14 at the Music Hall.

Taking place across 12 days, the celebration of comedy kicks off on Thursday October 3 and will bring a host of top comics to venues, bars and clubs across Aberdeen.

Jim has enjoyed two sell-out Fringe runs and four sell-out shows at the Tivoli Theatre recently, and is looking forward to returning to the city to close the festival.

The comedian shot to fame after stints on BBC’s Scot Squad and Breaking The News and has also appeared on The Farm Diaries.

He said: “What an honour it is to close the Aberdeen International Comedy Festival on my debut tour.

“I’m so happy to be doing the Music Hall in Aberdeen where I’ve had such great audiences.”

Organised by Aberdeen Inspired, the festival has a stellar line-up including Ben Elton, Fern Brady, Janey Godley, Magic Gareth, Ashley Storrie and Stuart Goldsmith, among many others.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “We are absolutely delighted to extend the festival to feature none other than Jim Smith and his unique brand of couthy country humour.

“Jim gets a fantastic response across the UK and we can’t thank him enough for taking time out from farming life to bring our biggest festival yet to a close with a bonus night.

“With just over two weeks to go until comedy takes over the city, we would urge the public to act quick to secure tickets.”

Tickets for Jim’s show go on sale at 9.30am today.

For more information visit aberdeencomedyfestival.com