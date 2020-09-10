Farmer killed by bull in north-east field was ‘dearly loved husband’ who will be ‘sorely missed’

An investigation has been launched after a farmer was killed by a bull in a north-east field.

John Ramsay, 61, was working on Overton Farm near Memsie, south of Fraserburgh, when he was badly injured by the beast.

The emergency services were called but paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

His family paid tribute to the “dearly loved” and “cherished” husband, brother, brother-in-law and uncle who will be “very sadly and sorely missed”.

Mr Ramsay was from Kininmonth, near Peterhead, and has left behind a wife Bianca.

The experienced farmer was thought to have worked at Overton Farm for almost 10 years and was out in the fields when the incident happened.

The tragedy took place on the morning of Wednesday, August 19, and he was buried last Thursday.

His relatives asked that donations be made to the Willows Animal Sanctuary, near Strichen, in his memory.

Police have confirmed that an investigation has been launched into the incident, with officers and the Health and Safety Executive both probing the circumstances of the fatality.

Detective Sergeant Gavin Fleming, from Ellon CID, said: “Police and emergency services were called to a farm near Fraserburgh at around 10.30am on Wednesday, August 19, following a report of a man being seriously injured by an accident involving livestock.

“A 61-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

“Inquiries are currently ongoing in consultation with the Health and Safety Executive.”

A spokeswoman for the HSE added: “We are working alongside Police Scotland to investigate this incident.”