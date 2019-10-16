Wednesday, October 16th 2019 Show Links
Farmer helps north-east police rescue sheep from ditch

by Callum Main
16/10/2019, 1:00 pm
© PolScotRoadsNE/TwitterIn the image shared on Twitter, the animal can be seen covered in mud and water in a ditch
A north-east road policing unit have helped rescue a sheep trapped in water after falling into a ditch.

According to officers in the Mintlaw area, a passing farmer ‘herd’ their calls for help and assisted in the rescue of the animal – now named Woolma.

In the image shared on Twitter, the animal can be seen covered in mud and water at the bottom of the grassy ditch.

Thanks to the combined efforts of the officers and local farmer, Woolma the sheep is safe and well.

 

