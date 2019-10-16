Farmer helps north-east police rescue sheep from ditch

A north-east road policing unit have helped rescue a sheep trapped in water after falling into a ditch.

According to officers in the Mintlaw area, a passing farmer ‘herd’ their calls for help and assisted in the rescue of the animal – now named Woolma.

#MintlawRP Most of our duties involve policing the NE roads however; Today we rescued a sheep from a ditch after it fell 2 metres into the water… OK, we had a little help from a passing farmer but only after he 'herd' our call for help! We've named her Woolma #WoolmaTheSheep pic.twitter.com/7R3uHVxtym — NE Roads Updates (@PolScotRoadsNE) October 16, 2019

In the image shared on Twitter, the animal can be seen covered in mud and water at the bottom of the grassy ditch.

Thanks to the combined efforts of the officers and local farmer, Woolma the sheep is safe and well.