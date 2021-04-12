Farm to plate food producer Wark Farm is celebrating Scottish rich wildness with the launch of their new seasonal pies.

Local pie lovers have already had the opportunity to sample their fixed range of flavours over the years, such as their classic pork pie and pastries filled with beef and onion, beef and cheese, venison and juniper, and lamb with prunes.

But the brand’s new seasonal products, including its lamb and wild garlic pie and spring pea pie, are sure to draw in new fans.

Wark Farm is a 200-acre organic farm with an on-site craft butchery.

Sabrina March, who co-owns Wark Farm alongside Laurel Foreman, said: “We’re very proud of the lamb and wild garlic pie as, for us, they highlight what Wark Farm pies are all about. They’re simple, solid pies, celebrating Scotland’s wild richness.

“Like all of our pies, they are inspired by our land, kitchen garden, the wider Scottish countryside and the amazing natural larder that we cook with at home all the time.

“And we love to be able to really taste the ingredients we work with; taste is hugely important to us.”

There is also a spring pea pie which is the second vegan pie added to their menu, joining the nutty carrot option made using carrots, potatoes, crushed walnuts, parsley, ginger and garlic.

© Supplied by Sabrina March

The seasonal pies were supposed to remain on the menu for a limited time. But after receiving such incredibly good feedback at its first runs, the spring pea flavour will likely become a fixed item.

“We make them with garden peas, onions roasted until they are caramelized, onion oil, tatties and a hint of fennel,” Sabrina added.

“We talk about pies like some people talk about wines and whiskey.

“Talking about the first thing you taste when you bite, the next taste and the final lingering taste. We want our pies to be wholesome, in every sense of the word.”

The pies are sold on various farmers’ markets, as well as deli shops – such as Park Shop in Banchory or Hammerton Store in Aberdeen – and cafes including The Tartan Pig in Aberdeen, the Spider on a Bicycle in Aboyne, and Goodbrand & Ross in Strathdon.

“We’re particularly excited to have our pies at Hazelnut Patisserie in Braemar, where they’ll offer both locals and tourists a savoury alternative to the delicious sweet offerings of the shop.

“And personally, delivering there is a great excuse to buy some cakes and other goodies.

“We’re always interested in new places to have our pies on the menu. But they also need to fit who we are. They need to be just as passionate about good food and experiences as we are.

“We have amazing food producers here, which deserve more showcasing and visibility. It is gradually coming through.

© Chris Sumner/Aberdeen Journals

“Programs from Scotland Food and Drink, Opportunity North East and Scottish Enterprise play pivotal roles in helping food businesses like ours to grow. Developing these businesses is not just about awareness and branding, but also about economic growth.

“We’ve long depended on the oil sector, but we have many other sources of richness here. Food and craft are one of those sources.

“Another source is Scotland’s beautiful nature. It’s not something we should take for granted. By investing part of our proceeds back into the development of wetlands and natural habitats at our farm, we continuously encourage Scottish wildlife.

“After all, our farm was established by Laurel, an ecologist, and that’s still where our heart lies.”

Pre-pandemic, Sabrina and Laurel made a large investment into a new pie production space at the farm.

But with eateries across the country closing their doors, farmers’ markets being cancelled and the business’ produce not being stocked anywhere, the pair had to diversify.

“Just before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, we had made a large investment in a new pie production space at the farm,” Sabrina said.

“We’d had good interest in our pies for the summer of 2020 from some great partners in food service businesses, who were all set and ready to sell pies in cafes, bars, and so on for us. But then, everything stopped.

“It was a pretty stressful period. Happily, we have a strong local customer base and we were able to adapt to supply good local demand for our meat which helped us to keep trading.

“With all our regular farmers’ markets cancelled, we did start selling our pies in retail packs of two frozen pies which kept the pies moving reasonably well, but sales were certainly down on where they would have been without Covid.

“Developing another route to market, being the specialised retail market, hasn’t been a runaway success for us. But like the land we farm, we believe in gradual, solid growth rather than rapid change.

“It has allowed us to learn a lot in the process and I’m sure that will help us to get it right as we continue.

© Chris Sumner/Aberdeen Journals

“Frozen pies as a bake-off item are a very easy product for foodservice as they decrease wastage and allow baking on the basis of actual needs, but they’re not so easy for retail.

“That’s why we’re now developing a baked pie product for the specialised retail market.

“Another aspect has been branding, which is far more important with retail than with food service.

“The packaging of our frozen retail product did no justice at all to the quality and taste of the product. With our new baked pies, that will be different.

“Can you tell that we’re pretty excited about it? Though our main priority, for now, does remain food service.”

With the release of their new pies, Sabrina and Laurel are looking forward to developing even more in the future.

And despite the obstacles they have faced since coronavirus hit, the duo remains optimistic.

Sabrina said: “We will always be developing the farm to be more sustainable, to improve our organic systems and encourage more wildlife as the core of what we do, and our local meat sales will remain in balance with our farm system.

“The pies, however, will be our engine for growth and we will continue expanding our collaborations with cafes, deli shops, farm shops, bars and tourism businesses where our pies can complement their offering – and give an interesting and easy to serve addition to their take away or sit-in menu.

“Today you can already find our Wark Farm pies at various farmers’ markets (you can find the dates on the @warkfarmpies Instagram page), but they’re also sold at deli shops.

“We have quite a few other new stockists lined up and it’s been really nice to see how most of them want to work with us, not only because of the tasty high-quality produce but also because of the values we strive after at our farm.

“We live in a beautiful part of the world and our pies aim to act as snack-sized ambassadors of what the north-east has to offer.”

The team has shown their support for the North East Now campaign, which is driven by Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce and backed by creative agency Hampton and Aberdeen Journals.

For more information on Wark Farm, visit www.warkfarmpies.co.uk

Visit northeastnow.scot to view the North East Now website.

To share your positive business story, email stories@northeastnow.scot