Fare wait for Uber taxis coming to Aberdeen

A council convener today said he is “surprised” a controversial taxi firm Uber has yet to arrive in Aberdeen.

The Evening Express revealed in September 2017 the company was looking to launch as soon as possible.

The service, which allows customers to book a taxi using an app, is currently available in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Aberdeen City Council granted Uber a licence in January 2018.

Since the booking office licence approval – which is valid until December 2020 – Uber has yet to start recruitment in the Granite City or officially announce when the cashless service would be available.

Convener of the licensing committee, John Reynolds, said the Silicon Valley firm can launch “whenever they want”.

He said: “I’m a little surprised they haven’t taken off because they do have a reputation of offering lower prices.”

Graeme McColl, chairman of Aberdeen Taxi Group, said he feels the service may never launch in the north-east.

Due to licensing rules at Aberdeen City Council, any driver who wishes to work for Uber would have to pass a number of criteria including a street knowledge test.

Mr McColl said: “I think Uber will have a problem launching in Aberdeen.

“In the current climate I don’t see the benefit for Uber. We are almost too small a city for them.”

Mr Reynolds added: “They can launch whenever they want. It has taken us a year to get to where we are at the moment and they haven’t launched, so the chairman of the Aberdeen Taxi Group may well be right – there might be no drivers willing to transfer over.

“The benefit I can see with Uber is a cheaper fare, but if they are saying to taxi drivers they may have to reduce their prices by 20%, that’s probably the reason they are not launching.”

A spokeswoman for Uber said it had no updates on its Aberdeen plans.