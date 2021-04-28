‘Fantastic to be back’: Sport Aberdeen welcomes back the community to fitness

Sport Aberdeen has welcomed back almost 1,300 members during its first two days of reopening, after four months of closure.

Alongside Aberdeen Tennis Centre and Adventure Aberdeen Snowsports Centre, seven of the charity’s gyms opened their doors.

Sport Aberdeen staff have been preparing for reopening by ensuring that enhanced safety protocols are in place to protect employees, volunteers and members.

Managing director Alistair Robertson said: “The response from the community has been fantastic.

“Gyms, pools and community leisure centres are absolutely vital to the mental and physical health and wellbeing of our community and these encouraging numbers only serve to highlight the eagerness to return to fitness.

“Everyone has been working incredibly hard behind the scenes to ensure that our venues are safe, clean and ready and from the very encouraging feedback we have received over the last few days I am proud to say that our team has been going above and beyond in creating a friendly and welcoming environment for people returning to activities.”



One member added: “It was fantastic to be back. The staff were welcoming and friendly as usual.

“I was made to feel like a valued member and felt exceedingly safe to be there and can’t recommend it highly enough.”

Another member said they appreciated the support of staff when returning from a lengthy break from the gym and added that the staff are always “lovely”, “helpful” and “friendly”.