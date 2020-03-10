Fans Singin’ as musical heads to Aberdeen

Singin’ In The Rain, one of the biggest musicals of all time, is heading for Aberdeen after a glittering run in London’s West End.

The critically-acclaimed show will be at His Majesty’s Theatre from May 11-15 next year and venue bosses expect a deluge of demand when tickets go on sale.

Aberdeen Performing Arts’ director of programming and creative projects Ben Torrie said: “Oh what a glorious feeling to have this classic musical coming to His Majesty’s Theatre – we can’t wait to see the iconic show on the stage in Aberdeen!”

The stage production of Singin’ In The Rain is based on the classic Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer movie, starring Gene Kelly, Donald O’Connor and Debbie Reynolds.

The scene in which Kelly dances and sings in the rain is one of the most iconic moments in film history.

The show features songs by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed, including Make ‘Em Laugh, Good Morning, Moses Supposes and Singin’ In The Rain.

This stage production of Singin’ In The Rain opened at Chichester Festival Theatre and extended due to unprecedented public demand, before a transfer to London which received huge critical acclaim and Olivier Award nominations.

The iconic rain scenes, faithfully reproduced on stage, use 6,000 litres of water, equivalent to five tonnes, use more than 100 metres of heavy duty rubber hose and takes 15 minutes to drain.

Afterwards it is recovered, recycled, cleaned and used again. The water is heated to 37 degrees for performer comfort.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday March 19 to Friends of APA and on general sale on Friday March 20.