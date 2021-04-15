Fancy running your own cafe? Transition Extreme is looking for someone to run one its sports centre

An extreme sports centre in Aberdeen is offering cafe owners the chance to run its catering operation.
Transition Extreme (TX) wants to find someone to take on its beach-front facility once the centre on Links Road is open again from April 26.
The charity has said it is willing to consider things such as a rent-free period and flexible use of the space to entice the right operator in.
The cafe has floor to ceiling windows with a view to the seafront, gallery areas to observe the climbing wall and skatepark and a fully equipped kitchen.
It can seat 40 people comfortably within social distancing guidelines, with an additional area that can be used for bigger events.
Ross Blackadder, CEO of TX said: “Our cafe space is one of a kind in the city and has bags of potential. O
“Our expertise lies in youth development and extreme sports and that’s where we need to focus our efforts over the coming months. It’s essential that the cafe offers our customers a consistent service in terms of quality and availability, but beyond that we’re keen to hear ideas about how new life could be breathed into the space.
“As a social enterprise we’re purpose-driven, and so we’re willing to discuss commercial incentives and other benefits to support prospective partners get back on their feet after lockdown.
“Until we’ve received proposals we’re not sure what this looks like – but one way or another our priority is to restore the cafe to a vibrant social space.
“The cafe is not without its challenges, so we’re hoping to hear from people who have a bit of experience in coming up with creative solutions to help make sure the cafe is a long-term success.”
Any interested in running the cafe is asked to contact TX on info@transition-extreme.com
