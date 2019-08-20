Fancy owning a pony? Tango needs a new home

Tango, a five-year-old pony, is looking for a new home.

The Shetland Welsh cross mare has been at the Scottish SPCA rehoming centre in Drumoak for the last 77 days.

According to staff at the centre, Tango has grown in confidence during her time at the centre and is very eager to learn.

She is just 10.2 hands high, so is quite small and wouldn’t be suitable for everyone to ride.

Tango also suffers from sweet itch, which doesn’t cause her too many issues, but any new owner will required knowledge of the condition.

Graeme Innes, manager of the centre, said: “She is a lovely pony who has come on leaps and bounds in our care. Her confidence has grown and she is very eager to learn.

He added: “This girl loves a fuss and is very sociable, so a home where she can get lots of attention and be with other equines would be perfect for Tango.

“Ideally, Tango will go to a home where she could potentially go on to become a ridden pony.

“We would love to see her start the next chapter of her life in a new home where she can blossom and fulfil her potential.

“We are certain that an experienced owner who is willing to put the work in with this mare will reap the rewards.”

Anyone who can offer Tango a home should contact the Scottish SPCA’s centre in Aberdeenshire on 03000 999 999.