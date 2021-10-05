Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fancy a spa day in Peterhead? Major revamp for 19th century school approved

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
05/10/2021, 11:46 am
Glenugie Business Centre is to be redeveloped.

A Peterhead building saved from demolition last year is now poised for a new lease of life as a vibrant addition to the town centre.

The former North School, and later Glenugie Business Centre, has been lined up for a variety of uses.

Councillors today approved proposals to turn the site into office space, a restaurant, bar and function suite as well as a new five-bedroom house and day spa.

Check out the floor plan for the revamped site here – 

This image shows the variety of uses the Glenugie Business Centre will have in the future.

Glenugie Business Centre only narrowly escaped the wrecking ball

The building dates back to 1877 when it was used as a school.

It was also the home of Peterhead Music and Rock School and social work offices latterly.

After struggling to find a buyer following its closure in 2017, Aberdeenshire Council had suggested the only option was to bulldoze the site and sell the empty land.

But at the eleventh hour last December, developer John Adam from Peterhead-based Azeri Ecosse swooped in with plans to retain the structure and breathe new life into it.

The firm’s application was unanimously approved by members of the Buchan Area Committee today.

The “iconic” building will still be standing after all.

Spa to bring spot of relaxation to the Blue Toon

Planning documents revealed that the two-storey day spa will have massage rooms, a Turkish bath, sauna and steam room.

Meanwhile, the new home on the site could be used as a short-term holiday let in the future – bringing tourists right into the centre of Peterhead.

A total of 28 car parking spaces will be included on the site along with a turning area and room for a loading bay.

Planners today said they were “satisfied” that no alterations had been proposed that would change the character and visual appearance of the old building.

Councillors have say

At the meeting, committee chairman councillor Norman Smith led calls to back the plans.

He said: “It’s really good to see an iconic building being brought back into use and being retained mostly as is.”

Stephen Calder is pleased to see the building being kept. Picture by Jamie Ross

Councillor Stephen Calder added: “I’m pleased to see that the building is going to be retained.

“I’m very pleased that they are keeping the integrity of the building and it’s going to be put to very good use for that area of the town.”

The former North School closed in 1981 and was used as a private music school until 2017.

It has cost the local authority in the region of £37,000 each year in holding costs since then and was originally placed on the market for £450,000 last year.

