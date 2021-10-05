Fancy a spa day in Peterhead? Major revamp for 19th century school approved

A Peterhead building saved from demolition last year is now poised for a new lease of life as a vibrant addition to the town centre.

The former North School, and later Glenugie Business Centre, has been lined up for a variety of uses.

Councillors today approved proposals to turn the site into office space, a restaurant, bar and function suite as well as a new five-bedroom house and day spa.

Check out the floor plan for the revamped site here –

Glenugie Business Centre only narrowly escaped the wrecking ball

The building dates back to 1877 when it was used as a school.

It was also the home of Peterhead Music and Rock School and social work offices latterly.

After struggling to find a buyer following its closure in 2017, Aberdeenshire Council had suggested the only option was to bulldoze the site and sell the empty land.

But at the eleventh hour last December, developer John Adam from Peterhead-based Azeri Ecosse swooped in with plans to retain the structure and breathe new life into it.

The firm’s application was unanimously approved by members of the Buchan Area Committee today.

Spa to bring spot of relaxation to the Blue Toon

Planning documents revealed that the two-storey day spa will have massage rooms, a Turkish bath, sauna and steam room.

Meanwhile, the new home on the site could be used as a short-term holiday let in the future – bringing tourists right into the centre of Peterhead.

A total of 28 car parking spaces will be included on the site along with a turning area and room for a loading bay.

Planners today said they were “satisfied” that no alterations had been proposed that would change the character and visual appearance of the old building.

Councillors have say

At the meeting, committee chairman councillor Norman Smith led calls to back the plans.

He said: “It’s really good to see an iconic building being brought back into use and being retained mostly as is.”

Councillor Stephen Calder added: “I’m pleased to see that the building is going to be retained.

“I’m very pleased that they are keeping the integrity of the building and it’s going to be put to very good use for that area of the town.”

The former North School closed in 1981 and was used as a private music school until 2017.

It has cost the local authority in the region of £37,000 each year in holding costs since then and was originally placed on the market for £450,000 last year.