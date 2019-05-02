Famous steam locomotive right on track to thrill Aberdeen trainspotters

Railway enthusiasts young and old were on hand to see one of the world’s most famous steam trains arrive in the Granite City.

The Union of South Africa made the first of two stops in Aberdeen yesterday, with the locomotive set to return to its former berth again on Sunday.

The engine was built in Doncaster in 1937 and based at Ferryhill from 1962-1966.

A crowd of around 100 people made their way to the Ferryhill Railway Heritage Trust Centre at Duthie Park.

The trust, run by volunteers, has installed a new railway turntable which allowed the first steam engines to return to Aberdeen for more than two decades.

The public watched as the train was filled with four tonnes of coal before six members of the group manually turned the engine.

Peter Dunne, a trustee for the group, said: “The Union of South Africa is the second of six steam engines to come to us this year. It is far more than we were expecting in our first season. We are really happy with that.”

The steam locomotive’s visit to the city follows in the tracks of the Tornado, affectionately known as the Aberdonian, which also used the turntable.

Peter said: “The first engine we had was an invitation-only event so we didn’t have as many people here. We have had a great turnout.”

The LNER A4 class of locomotives was designed by Sir Nigel Gresley for use on the top-link expresses on the East Coast main line from London Kings Cross.

Other members of the same class include Mallard, which holds the world speed record for steam locomotives, and the globally-renowned Flying Scotsman.

The locomotive was involved in a one-day trip from Edinburgh to Aberdeen as part of the Great Britain XII tour operated by the Railway Touring Company.

The Union of South Africa is privately owned and maintained by John Cameron, and is set to be retired at the end of the year.

Mr Cameron said it will then go on show at the Farming and Railway Visiting Centre in Fife.

Peter added: “Since this was the train’s last depot, it is great that it was able to use the turntable again.”

One trainspotter at Duthie Park was Dave Peter from Inverurie.

The 61-year-old said: “I’m a railway enthusiast so I wanted to come down and see the Union of South Africa. I think what the trust have done to turntable is amazing.

“They have preserved a piece of railway heritage for Aberdeen.”

The visit was also a tribute to Ferryhill Railway Heritage Trust member David Clucas, who died in April last year. The 72-year-old, who was the secretary of the group, suffered a heart attack.

When the Tornado visited Aberdeen in March, Mr Clucas’s ashes were put into the firebox of the engine while it was on the turntable.

Anyone looking to view the Union of South Africa on Sunday at 2.30pm is asked to enter the centre via the new footpath in the Duthie Park.