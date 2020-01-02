Gallery: Famous fireballs kick off 2020 in Stonehaven

A capacity crowd packed the streets of Stonehaven to welcome in the new year at the annual Fireballs procession.

Thousands of revellers brought in 2020 in style at the event, which began at 10pm with musical entertainment from pipe bands and drummers.

Following the stroke of midnight, they were treated to dozens of participants swinging the 5kg fireballs.

The procession travelled up and down the town’s High Street before the last of the fireballs was thrown into the sea at the harbour at 12.25am, followed by a fireworks display.

Visitors travelled from as far afield as Spain and San Francisco to take in the parade, which was also televised live on the BBC.

The procession has been running in the town for more than 150 years and is believed to have pagan origins.

According to legend, the ceremony burns off bad spirits from the previous year, signifying a fresh start.

Each swinger must build their own fireball around a month before Hogmanay and fill it with combustible material before it is lit.

Ross Milne, chairman of the Stonehaven Fireballs Association, said: “It went very well. The weather was kind to us even if it was a bit on the cold side.

“There were a lot of people out enjoying the show.

“We were full and had to close the gates at about 11.15pm, which is just about the earliest we have ever had to do it.

“It was brilliant with it being shown live on television.

“The TV cameras got some really good shots and I am really proud of the fact there has been this much interest in the event.

“Word is spreading about it and people seem to really like what they are seeing.

“The amount of exposure the event is getting is really good and it’s great that there is so much intrigue.

“The word is spreading and people want to come and see it.

“It’s a brilliant thing for the good of the town and we are getting people coming to see it from far and wide.

“We had people from San Francisco and there were also some folk who had come to see it while on a road trip from Spain.

“It’s brilliant that so many people are willing to travel so far to see the event.”

Ross also praised the hard work of the event’s organising committee.

He said: “There is a lot of planning and hard work which goes into organising something like this which essentially lasts a couple of hours!

“We have a brilliant team involved in organising the event and everyone pulls together and does their bit to make it happen.

“It is a lot of work but when it comes together like this it’s amazing to see it happen.”