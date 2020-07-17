Famous faces share their favourite north-east spots as part of new VisitAberdeenshire campaign

We’re all aware that the north-east boasts an abundance of stunning landmarks, attractions, eateries and beaches.

Since the Scottish Government introduced lockdown measures back in March, people have been unable to visit their favourite regional spots and take advantage of the fantastic local businesses around them.

However, now that restrictions are gradually easing, we’ve been given the green light to start venturing to these places once again. And that’s exactly what VisitAberdeenshire’s Rediscover Your Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire is encouraging locals to do.

The initiative, which was launched to coincide with the further easing of lockdown, is hoped to be a welcome boost for local restaurants, hotels and tourism businesses.

It also stresses the importance of visiting these places in a responsible manner and following social distancing rules.

As part of the launch, we asked a number of famous faces – who were born and bred in the north-east itself – to hear about their favourite spots across the region.

Well-known crime writer Stuart MacBride – best known for his Logan McRae thrillers set around Aberdeen – found it “impossible” to whittle it down to one spot alone, sharing two things he has missed dearly over the course of lockdown.

“For me, any trip into Aberdeen isn’t complete without a visit to the Manchurian restaurant – just off Mounthooly roundabout – for a proper slap-up blowout of a lunch,” Stuart said.

“Their dim sum is magnificent. My wife Fiona and I have spent many a happy hour, or three, in there with friends, eating our way through the menu. Then nipping next door to their minimarket, where we buy enough noodles and exotic foodstuffs to see us through till the next time we get into town. I can’t recommend it highly enough.

“Aberdeenshire is blessed with some really lovely coastline, and what could be a better way to enjoy it than heading up to the Rock Fish Café, in Whitehills, for a fish supper and taking it down to Inverboyndie Beach to eat?

“Sitting there on the sand – or in the car if the sea is raging and the rain is lashing and the wind’s howling – looking out at the view as we munch our way through crunchy-battered fish and rustling chips (maybe with a pickled onion or two, and a portion of the Rock Fish’s delicious tempura langoustines) is one of life’s genuine pleasures.”

While European Tour golfer David Law said he’s “looking forward to getting back to Wild Ginger” above all.

“It is one of my favourite restaurants in Aberdeen. I have managed to get a couple of takeaways during lockdown, but can’t wait to go back there for a sit-down meal and a drink.”

Locals are also being asked to share an image of their favourite thing to do in the north-east – including viewpoints, beaches, castles, walks, food or experiences – via social media using the hashtag #RediscoverABDN and tagging @visitabdn. This will run throughout the campaign.

Social Distancing Guidelines

When visiting these locations, it’s important to adhere to the social distancing guidelines currently in place across Scotland – with regards to outdoor activities. These guidelines are below.

People can meet in groups of up to 15 people outdoors, from up to five different households, including your own household. However, children aged 0-11 should not meet in groups larger than 15 people in total at a time. Keep two metres apart from anyone you meet from outside your household, and don’t share food or utensils. You should not meet with more than four different households per day, whether indoors or outdoors. Follow physical distancing guidance and hygiene rules. There is now no restriction on travel within Scotland as long as individuals are acting in line with all other guidance that supports the route map.

All guidelines can be viewed at www.gov.scot