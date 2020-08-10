Famous Aberdeen cheese restaurant shuts after ‘fighting to say afloat’ during Covid-19 pandemic

A popular Aberdeen restaurant dedicated to everything cheese has closed its doors after “fighting to stay afloat” during the pandemic.

Melt owner Mechelle Clark took to social media this evening to announce the closure of the business.

In her online statement, she said shutting the eatery was the “hardest decisions” that she has had to make in her life so far.

Melt, which has locations on Holburn Street and Belmont Street, has been visited over the years by well-known figures such as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Jon Snow and Donald Sutherland.

Ms Clark said on her online post: “It’s been a mad five years here in Aberdeen – we opened in the midst of the oil downturn, battled through Brexit and latterly fought to stay afloat during the continuing Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have changed our business a hundred times during the first lockdown, only being available on delivery platforms, working as a take out only, providing hundreds of cheeseboards and brownie boxes, brownie box kits and investment in the website for mail order brownies as well as investing in a new outdoor area gazebo and seating. Then the 2nd lockdown happened.”

She goes on to thank people for their support since she started the business five years ago and has reflected on the “struggle” the hospitality industry is currently going through due to the global pandemic.

She added: “I’ve worked hard over the years to be a good member of the hospitality community in Aberdeen and it breaks my heart to see everyone struggling as much as they are right now – I genuinely don’t know what’s next for myself now.

“Closing Melt was one of the hardest decisions that I’ve had to make in my life so far, as it has been my absolute passion for five years and I did not take this decision lightly.

“I wish my comrades in hospitality all the luck in the world in getting through these current difficult times – please everyone continue to shop local.”