Family’s tributes to former Aberdeen woman who died after being hit by car

Tributes have been paid to a “beautiful” and “generous” former Aberdeen woman who died after being struck by a car in Canada.

Kathleen Warren, 68, who hailed from the north-east, had spent the past 27 years in Canada, and died on April 7, a week after the incident in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, which happened while she was out walking.

The grandmother-of-three moved to Canada in 1993 with her husband Ernie and their children Lee and Emma having started her career in the oil industry 20 years before.

Ernie, 68, said his late wife was “the one” and a “rock” for raising their children while he was working in the oil and gas industry.

He said: “The first time I met Kathy, I knew she was the one for me. Roll on 46 years later she was the mainstay and rock in our relationship.

“All the time I was working offshore and away from home for up to six weeks at a time she raised Lee and Emma and held down a full-time job.

“Every person she came into contact with enjoyed being around her, she was so infectious, always upbeat and caring, and nothing was too much for her.

“She was a beautiful wife, mother and nana and will be missed by all.”

Kathleen’s son Lee, 38, and daughter Emma, 35, said their mum was “kind-hearted” and was always willing to help people out even if they were not part of her family.

Lee said: “Mum was and will always be someone I aspire to be like, a kind-hearted soul who enjoyed life and made a positive impact on their community.”

Emma said: “She was the most kind, thoughtful, and generous mother. Her together with dad gave us a wonderful life, one we are so lucky to have.

“She was always there to support us, helping in any way she could. She didn’t just do that for her family though, she would help everyone.

“If it had anything to do with cleaning or organising, she would be the first one there with a smile on her face ready to lend a hand.”

Kathleen was educated at Cornhill Primary School, where she started Scottish country dancing, and at Aberdeen High School for Girls.

After finishing secondary school she studied at Aberdeen University and completed a maths, accountancy and statistics degree.

Following her graduation she started working for Shell in London where she met Ernie and moved back to the Granite City before marrying in 1977. The couple also lived in Portlethen, Fyvie and Stonehaven during their time in the north-east and Emma and Lee were born during this period.

The family moved to Halifax, Nova Scotia, in 1993, and became Canadian citizens six years later.

Kathleen and Ernie later moved away to Alberta only to return when their first grandchild Alice was born.

Kathleen’s sisters Audrey Foreman, 60, of Stonehaven, and Mary Cruickshank, 67, of Aberdeen, also paid tribute to her, saying: “Kath was a wonderful big sister and a kind and generous auntie who was always willing to help anyone in need.

“A bright light taken far too soon. We will miss her so much.”

During her time in Canada, Kathleen worked in pay and benefits for Statistic Canada, a government agency, before retiring.

Kathleen was also an active member of the community in Nova Scotia and was involved with the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society of Nova Scotia, the local yoga community, Cole Harbour Woodside United Church and Cole Harbour Cares Refugee Group.

She had also started volunteering at a hospital.

Even during the Covid-19 pandemic Kathleen was sharing videos called Daily Dose of Doric to brighten up people’s lives during the crisis.

Kathleen is survived by her husband Ernie, their children Lee and Emma, siblings Mary, Audrey and David and her three grandchildren Alice, Lucy and Sarah.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later time and donations in Kathleen’s memory can be made to the Royal Scottish Country Dance Society Nova Scotia.

They can be contacted on scottishdancenovascotia@gmail.com.