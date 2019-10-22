Family’s tribute as man charged in connection with death of 83-year-old after alleged assault in north-east woods

A 35-year-old has been charged in connection with the death of a man following an alleged assault in north-east woods.

Police were called to New Elgin yesterday morning after reports three people – two men and a woman – had been seriously assaulted at Birkenhill Woods.

The three were all taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin following the incident at 9am.

Police confirmed 83-year-old Frank Kinnis died yesterday.

The woman and the other man – both aged 70 – are being treated for serious injuries.

Mr Kinnis’ family today said: “We are mourning the loss of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

“He was a doting, warm-hearted and unfailingly dependable presence in each of our lives. There will also be fond memories of him among the farming and bowls communities in Elgin, where he was well known and liked.

“We will fondly remember him as he was in life, and ask everyone who knew him to make certain that it is these memories of him that endure. While the police continue the investigation, we kindly ask that our privacy be respected.”

Superintendent Kate Stephen said: “At around 9am yesterday Police Scotland received a report that a number of people had been seriously assaulted at Birkinhill Woods near New Elgin, where we are just now. This included an 83-year-old man and a couple in their 70s who had been walking in the area that morning.

“All three were taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin where, sadly, 83-year-old Frank Kinnis died later that day. The couple sustained serious head injuries and remain in a stable condition. Our priority at this point remains ensuring that they receive the best possible care as well as supporting the families of all those involved at this extremely difficult time.

“A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with these incidents and has now been charged therefore we are unable to speculate or answer questions regarding the circumstances. Given how incredibly rare and unusual this incident is for such a well-used and loved area, officers will be carrying out additional patrols here and providing an increased presence over the coming days – please approach any our officers if you have information, or even if you just want to speak to someone about your concerns.”