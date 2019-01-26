Family’s tribute after popular Aberdeen fitness trainer Bev loses battle with brain cancer

An Aberdeen family today paid tribute to a woman whose “positivity” inspired all who met her.

Fitness instructor Bev Gove, who passed away after a battle with brain cancer, was known by many for her zest for life.

Bev, 53, from Bridge of Don, died on January 17 after being diagnosed last summer.

Daughter Bex, 21, said: “Positivity was her word, she never cried.

“She was an amazing mother.

“She did everything for me and was always the first person to argue my case.

“At Christmas I went to Build a Bear and dressed a teddy in gym gear and sewed in a heart.

“My mum called him ‘Mr Snuggles’, which was the name of a bear she had given me when I was a child.

“She had it with her all the time.”

Bex, a media studies student in Glasgow, remembers her mum as having a keen sense of adventure.

Last March Bev, who taught at venues all over the city, took her daughter skiing in the Alps for her 21st birthday.

Bex said: “The first day conditions were really bad.

“We’d bought new goggles but we’d forgotten to remove the cellophane from the inside, so things looked really blurry.

“And we thought it was the blizzard.

“I will never be able to thank my mum enough for all that she has done for me and for making me the woman I am today.”

Since Bev’s death hundreds of people have paid tribute to her on social media.

Bev’s mum Audrey, 76, and dad John, 80, have also been struck by the impact Bev had on people.

Audrey, from Hilton, said: “All her friends are amazing.

“We had someone get in touch from Northern Ireland who knew Bev when she was 17.

“She was so busy I used to say to her – when do we get slotted in?

“Even when she was very ill she would speak about getting back up on her feet and driving again.”

John said: “She was a proper tomboy but she never brought us any worries.”

Bev, a former Cornhill Primary and Hilton Academy pupil, had started taking keep fit classes at Amerada Hess, where she worked for many years, before qualifying as an aerobics instructor in 1995.

In 2004 she won a national competition after creating the concept of fit zone, a workout for the mind and body using mats.

Audrey said: “She poured her life into it.

“She travelled all over Britain as well as China and the United States promoting it.”

Between working as a personal assistant at Technip, Bev took classes at gyms and community centres across the city, building up a loyal following of fitness enthusiasts.

Her health started to deteriorate last July when she was plagued by severe headaches.

She was admitted to hospital and an MRI showed that Bev had three brain tumours, two of which were inoperable.

Sister Lori, 44, who lives in Perth, Australia, said: “I loved my sister with all my heart and am absolutely devastated she has gone.

“We really bonded when Bex was born and gave me the best job ever being Auntie Lori.

“I will treasure our skiing trips, girlie holidays to Tenerife and our ridiculous sense of humour we shared. ”

Scott Skinner, 52, a forklift driver, was Bev’s boyfriend of the last five years.

He said: “Bev had hundreds of friends, so we were always at parties and weddings.

“Every year we had two or three holidays.

“We visited Vietnam, Kuala Lumpur…

“She was somebody who got things done, who took charge.

“She was a very positive person, which made me more positive.

“I feel grateful to have had her in my life.”

When she was close to dying, Bev often spoke to her parents about her beloved grandparents, Jane and Richard Cowie.

The night Bev died, her mum had gently massaged her head, lulling her asleep.

Audrey said: “I went home and when the phone rang later I just knew.

“I firmly believed she decided to just go.”

Bev’s funeral will take place at Aberdeen Crematorium’s West Chapel at 1.15pm on Monday.