Family’s tribute after man suffers fatal heart attack in Aberdeen pub

A family have paid tribute to a popular Aberdeen man who suffered a fatal heart attack while in a pub.

Aberdonian William Robb, 63, was with friends at Archibald Simpson’s pub in Castle Street, Aberdeen, at around 8.30pm last Thursday when he collapsed.

Two off-duty doctors in the bar gave the father-of-two CPR while staff called 999.

An ambulance took Mr Robb to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he died three hours later.

Now, loved ones have spoken of Mr Robb, of Dyce, as a “wonderful person” as donations towards the cost of his funeral have rolled in, with more than £1,000 raised.

Yasmin Walker, 24, the partner of Mr Robb’s son, also William, said: “He was such a lovely guy who was very popular and he will be missed by many people.

“William liked to drink in lots of city-centre bars and was well known at Archie’s and other bars such as the Red Lion and the Gas Lamp.

“He was good at darts and pool and would often beat the younger players.

“When he was younger, he worked as a bin man. He was also a huge fan of Aberdeen FC.”

Explaining the events leading up to Mr Robb’s death, Miss Walker said: “He had a cold for a couple of weeks and went to see the doctor on the day he died.”

The family have since discovered Mr Robb had had a stomach abscess, which burst and triggered the heart attack.

“The staff at ARI were all brilliant. They did what they could,” she said.

Mr Robb is survived by his wife Susan and children Lisa, 35, and William, 30.

Friends and family of Mr Robb have so far donated £1,110 towards his funeral costs. Visit tinyurl.com/williamrobb for more information.