Family’s heartbreak over Margaret’s death as police search Aberdeen streets

Residents have told how police searched their streets for clues while investigating the alleged murder of Margaret Robertson.

A major investigation was launched by police after the 54-year-old, known as Meg, was found dead at her home in Promenade Court at around 1.20pm on Friday.

A 40-year-old man was expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today in connection with her death.

Her “heartbroken” son and daughter have paid tribute to their mother and said she will “sorely missed” by her relatives.

© Aberdeen Guardian

In a statement issued by the police, Mark and Michelle said: “Margaret, or Meg as we all knew her, was a much-loved mum, daughter, grandma and friend to many.

“We have received and read countless messages of support and would like to thank everyone for their kind words at this extremely difficult time.

“Every member of Meg’s family is heartbroken and she will be sorely missed by us all.

“It is hard to comprehend our mum has been taken from us and we will never, ever understand why this had to happen to her.

“The past few days have obviously been extremely difficult for us as a family and we would ask for privacy as we try to come to terms with our horrendous loss.”

They also thanked locals for their response to the police appeal and for officers working on the probe.

As part of the investigation there has been large police presence around Shapinsay Court in Mastrick – around four miles from Meg’s flat.

Officers have been observed checking bushes and drains and also a property, which has since been boarded up by the authorities.

Billy Duncan, who lives nearby, saw officers working on the landing of a ground floor flat.

He said the police appeared to be taking turns guarding the home. Mr Duncan added: “They were in the flats at the landings and they have been doing shifts.”

One man, who did want to named, said he spoke to the officers working in the area but they did not tell him about the nature of their work.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He said: “I saw them and I asked what was going on and they told me it was nothing to worry about.

“They were walking up and down the road and a few days later I saw the council coming to board up the windows.”

A woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she saw detectives in the area.

She said: “I don’t know what the police were doing here but I saw them looking through the bushes and checking drains.”

Detective Inspector Gary Winter, the police officer leading the probe, thanked residents at Promenade Court for helping with their investigation.