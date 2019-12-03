Family’s emotional appeal for information on Aberdeen kayaker missing in Spain

Loved ones of an Aberdeen kayaker who went missing off the Spanish coast are to meet authorities for an update on search efforts.

Kenny McPherson has not been seen since Saturday November 23, when he went paddling in his kayak in Torrevieja marina on the Costa Blanca.

The 62-year-old from Midstocket, who works as a freelance offshore survey engineer, had been seen by witnesses heading out with a new lime green kayak strapped to the top of his metallic blue Skoda Fabia, which was left at the marina.

His stepchildren Anna, 22, and Alexander, 27, immediately flew out to the southern Spain resort, which is 30 miles south of Alicante, with their mum Alexandra Mitchell – Kenny’s partner.

Speaking to The Evening Express, Anna said: “We are currently waiting for a meeting to be arranged between ourselves, the British consulate here in Spain and the local police force where we hope to gain more insight into any developments in the investigation.

“My stepdad has now been missing for 10 days.

“We are all extremely worried for his wellbeing and want nothing but for him to return home safe.

“He had purchased a kayak in Spain and been out on the Friday before he went missing just down the road from where he was last seen. We were unaware he was going to go out on the Saturday.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

In a statement, Alexandra said: “Every day that passes only makes it more difficult to bear and the emotional toll grows as time goes on.

“All we want is for him to be home safe.”

Spanish police have launched land, sea and air searches since Kenny went missing.

Volunteers have designed posters – written in both Spanish and English – and put them up in a neighbouring coastal area.

They are considering the possibility he was swept out to sea when the weather suddenly turned on the day he went out with his kayak.

Anna, who studied at Aberdeen Grammar School, said: “We think maybe he went further out to try to catch fish.

“The weather that day was nice but about 12pm it turned a bit stormy.

“The translator in the police station said the weather was very bad that day.

“We think he maybe has been pulled out with the tide.

“Algeria and Morocco are not that far away so we did wonder if he has been pulled out and if someone in a boat has picked him up.”

Mr McPherson, whose full name is Kenneth Dallas McPherson, is described as 5ft 11in tall and of medium build with a white goatee beard and short greyish hair.

The family have urged anyone with information to get in touch with the British Consulate in Alicante by phoning (0034) 9652 16022.