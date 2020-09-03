Family well-being hubs planned for Aberdeen

New family well-being centres are being considered for Aberdeen, a report has revealed.

Aberdeen City Council’s integration joint board will meet next week to discuss the chief officer’s report, which discusses a number of projects and initiatives being worked on by Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership.

Plans to create three new multi-agency family well-being hubs for children under 18 and their families were approved on June 23, following a meeting of the Aberdeen City Executive Group for Public Protection.

The move comes on the back of the success of similar facilities set up in Northfield, Tillydrone and Torry at the start of lockdown.

A group has been put together to co-ordinate further development of the concept to provide families with support.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Chief officer Sandra Macleod, said: “All partners – Aberdeen City Council, Aberdeen City Health & Social Care Partnership and NHS Grampian – have committed to working collaboratively to deliver the hubs.

“The development will be taken forward on a joint commissioning basis with each partner committing resource to be aligned to the delivery of the hubs.

“The hubs will be multidisciplinary and will be integrated across education children’s social work, health and community services, as recommended by the National Mental Health Task Force and Independent Care Review.

“The approach will be holistic, addressing financial, practical, and emotional support needs of families by providing support through skilled relationships.

“Team members will be knowledgeable in child and human development, the impact of poverty and will apply a child-centred, family-minded and community-focused approach.”