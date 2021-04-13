Family thanks NHS Grampian after mum dies of Covid-19

The family of a grandmother who died in hospital after falling ill with Covid-19 are set to raise cash to thank the “brilliant” medics who cared for her.

Rosemary Reid, from Dyce, passed away at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after a short battle with Covid-19.

Her brave family will now pay tribute to the “bubbly” 58-year-old who doted on her six grandchildren by doing a bungee swing.

Her daughter Leanne, and two sons Matthew, 35, and Kyle, 28, wanted to raise money for the intensive care unit to thank all the staff who looked after their mother in her final weeks.

And they have raised £170 so far for the department in the hospital where she worked as a cleaner.

© Leanne Reid

Rosemary, who passed away on January 29, is survived by parents Walter and Elma, children Matthew, Leanne and Kyle, her grandchildren and sister Caroline.

Leanne, 29, said: “Mum was admitted to ARI with breathing problems due to Covid-19.

“It started with a cough, but because she had asthma it slowly got worse. She was struggling to breathe which was when she was taken into hospital.

“She did her test three days before she was admitted, but didn’t get her result until the day she was taken in.

“She was given oxygen to begin with and then she was put on a ventilator four or five days after she was admitted.”

Leanne paid tribute to the “brilliant” ICU staff who looked after Rosemary.

She said: “My mum was in intensive care for three weeks and the staff were brilliant at keeping us up-to-date. A doctor phoned once a day and a nurse phoned once a day to tell us what was happening.

“The medics were so detailed when they told us what was wrong with her and they were very open and honest from the beginning about what her chances were.

“My brother spoke to her once using an iPad before she was sedated and put on life support, but most of the time it was over the phone.

“It was quite comforting to be able to hear her voice.

“The only time we got in to see her was to say goodbye, and she passed away when we were with her in the hospital.”

© Supplied by Kyle Reid

Leanne and her siblings will take on the bungee swing at Killiekrankie in Perthshire on August 1 to raise funds for the unit.

She added: “My two brothers and I decided that to raise funds for ICU and to thank them for what they did for my mum, that we would do a sponsored bungee jump.

“My brother was watching Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad and they did a bungee jump on there, so he decided it would be a good idea for the three of us to do it.”

Her brother Kyle Reid, who works as a healthcare support worker, said: “We set up a Just Giving page to raise as much money as we can to give to the unit as a thank you for their kind and caring support they gave while contacting me every day during my mum’s admission to the ward. I could not have asked for better care for my mum.

“She was an amazing mum to Kyle, Leanne and Matthew a daughter to Walter and Elma, a sister to Caroline and a grandmother to Amie, Erin, Kalia, Ariana, Kai and Leighton who all miss her so so much every day.”

Leanne said of her mum, who attended Kincorth Academy: “She was family-orientated, she loved country music and she was very fun and bubbly.

“Her parents live in Bucksburn and were always at her house, and I was always visiting from Insch.

“She was a regular at the Asda store in Dyce and everyone there pretty much knew her.

“She loved spending time with her grandkids. She has six grandchildren and they were her world.”

She added: “Christmas last year was a really nice memory because it was the first time we had all been together in a long time.

“She was constantly laughing and she had a brilliant time.”

Anyone who wants to donate to their fundraiser can visit https://bit.ly/3s76r5z