Family support charity to benefit from Aberdeen parade collection fund

A charity which supports vulnerable families with young children has been chosen as the recipient of the Celebrate Aberdeen Parade Collection Fund.

Home-Start Aberdeen will use the £1,500 donation, collected by volunteers with buckets during the 2019 parade, to continue supporting struggling families who have been impacted by Covid-19 and the resulting lockdown.

Home-Start’s team of trained volunteers normally support families through weekly home visits.

The money will allow the charity to provide 30 “create and cook” packs, containing food ingredients, recipe books and crafting materials, to help families build their confidence in cooking.

Eleanor McEwan, Home-Start Aberdeen’s general manager, said: “It means a huge amount to us to be chosen to receive this year’s funding from Celebrate Aberdeen to help with our vital work supporting families all across Aberdeen.

“We’ve taken part in every parade since the first one in 2011 and it’s always a great experience for our families, volunteers and staff.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Last year 150 organisations and 4,000 marchers took part in the parade. All participating organisations were invited to bid for the £1,500 donation.

Both the Celebrate Aberdeen Parade and the Celebrate Aberdeen Awards have been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic but will return in 2021.

Katie Aldred-Dow, Celebrate Aberdeen parade manager, said: “Every year we receive exceptional applications for the parade fund and it’s always very difficult to choose just one.

“We are delighted that Home-Start has been chosen as this year’s recipient.

“The work they do goes a long way towards supporting young families through what have been extremely challenging and traumatic times, and the skills they are teaching will have a long-term benefit.”