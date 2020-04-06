Family speak out after vile murderer of Neomi Smith sentenced

The family of tragic Aberdeen woman Neomi Smith today said “no sentence could be long enough” as her boyfriend was jailed for at least 22 years for her murder.

Keith Rizzo, 23, was today sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow for the brutal killing of Neomi, 23, in Brechin in 2019.

Neomi’s family today said: “As a family we are totally devastated at losing Neomi, her character will always remain with us all, her smile would light up a room.

“The events from the 9th June 2019, saw Neomi’s personality shine through, she was the life and soul of a party. So for her to be brutally killed at the hands of Keith Rizzo has devastated us all, he never even knew her given the short period of time they were together.

“No sentence could be long enough for this vile person.

‘We would like to thank the police and Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service for their hard work in bringing Keith Rizzo to justice.

“We ask now that we have some personal time to reflect on these last 10 months in private.”

Detective Inspector Ross Fitzgerald said: “Our thoughts are still very much with Neomi’s family and friends during what is a really difficult time for them. The loss of their daughter, sister and friend has been agonising for them.

“This conviction will not in any way compensate for their loss, but Rizzo will now have to face the consequences for his horrific actions.”