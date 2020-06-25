Family salute Bain’s Coaches boss Wilma at end of the journey

The family of a devoted boss of a north-east bus firm who was “always helping” others paid tribute to her after she passed away.

For more than 40 years, grandmother-of-eight Wilma Bain ran Oldmeldrum-based Bain’s Coaches alongside husband Dougie.

Mum-of-four Wilma, 65, who was diagnosed with lung cancer at the end of 2019 and had been receiving treatment, succumbed to the disease on June 18.

Her daughter Donna remembers her mum’s kindness to strangers and dedication to the businesses she launched with Dougie in the early 1980s.

Donna, 33, said her mum would always be willing to helping people out no matter the circumstances.

“She was the glue and held everything together and she touched so many people in so many ways,” said Donna.

“For example in the last few days through Facebook, we have learned of someone’s personal story, a lady who was pregnant and being abused by her partner, my mum helped her, by picking her up and taking her to a safe house, mum did this with the upmost discretion and kindness.

“She was always helping people. She did a lot of the bus runs to St Andrews School and spent a lot of time with the children there. That was mum.”

Donna remembers a happy childhood holidays with siblings Craig, Melania and Kristofer.

“We used to do stock car racing up at Crimond race track and Mum would be up at the crack of dawn making up juice and sandwiches.

“She would load up the motorhome and away we would go. She buzzed off life – she just loved it. What made her happy was making other people happy.”

Wilma and Dougie met as teenagers growing up in Perthshire before marrying and moved to the north-east in 1973.

Wilma started a job at Stillerton House at Albyn Terrace and they launched their transport company from a caravan park in Kemnay, before moving to their current premises at Station Road in Oldmeldrum in the mid-80s.

Wilma, one of 11 children, looked after the accounts while Dougie and his drivers took care of the passengers.

One of Wilma’s many jobs, was to look after the accounts, while Dougie’s took take care of the maintenance and servicing.

Dougie said: “We made perfect business partners and took delight in serving the community and looking after their many passengers.

“It’s been a long and enjoyable road since where we began, although sadly this journey might be over but we will endeavour in your memory.

“The business shall remain fully operational and we will strive to deliver the best customer experience that she would be proud of.

“Thank you to support from the community, our long standing customers and employees, you have all been exceptional through these difficult times.

“Wilma you will be forever be in my heart, until we met again.”

Her funeral will take place on Monday at Crathes Crematorium. The procession will leave Bains Coaches, Oldmeldrum at 1pm.