Business is thriving for a north-east family firm that has spent countless hours revamping its website to boost sales during the pandemic.

The team at Huntly Herbs, which offers award-winning organic preserves, was forced to completely restructure the business when the coronavirus outbreak struck. And now, they are selling all their handmade produce through the business’ website.

Anna Wilson, a partner at Huntly Herbs, says their main mission has been to let all previous customers know that the firm is still in business and the preserves are still available.

“We have been making award-winning organic preserves for many years and selling them in farm shops and delis throughout Scotland,” Anna, 42, added.

“Our preserves are still available, just not on the shelves of the shops where our customers are used to buying them.

“Our premises is very small, so we have been operating with a greatly reduced workforce since March last year. And, therefore, a reduced output too, which means in order to keep the business going, we have had to switch from wholesaling our preserves through shops, to selling through our own website.

“We relaunched our online sales in January this year and have revamped the website. It’s not a direction we had planned to go in, but it’s been interesting to have new challenges – it almost feels like a new job in fact.

“It’s still very early days, but so far so good – it’s nice to see orders coming in from all over the country.

“Although we enjoyed our delivery rounds to shops and have become good friends with many of our stockists over the years, I am now enjoying having contact with the individual customers again.

“It’s almost like a return to the farmers’ market days when we felt like we met every single customer.”

Huntly Herbs was launched in 1999 and started out mainly growing and selling herb plants for the garden, with the preserves as a side-line to tide the team over in the quiet season.

But gradually, the preserves – including jams, jellies, chutneys and relishes – became more popular and eventually took over entirely.

Anna said: “We attended farmers’ markets and food festivals for many years, and built up a loyal customer base at first in towns around Aberdeenshire and then further afield.

“We were lucky that we didn’t have to advertise much and shops came to us asking to stock our range. There aren’t many organic preserve makers in Scotland, so we didn’t have much direct competition in that market.

“Our preserves are all genuinely handmade. Our jams and jellies are cooked quickly in small batches to preserve as much of the bright, fruity flavours as we can. And our chutneys are cooked long and slow and allowed to mature before sale so that they develop their full flavour.”

Huntly Herbs features on the North East Now website, which pulls together a range of information, directories and blogs aimed at allowing people to find out more about local firms operating throughout the pandemic.

The initiative – supported by creative agency Hampton and Aberdeen Journals – launched last June.

Anna says the website is “a really good idea, and very timely at the moment”.

“It’s great that it covers food and non-food too,” she added.

“There are so many listings and directory websites out there, it’s great to have a site which draws it all together in one place.

“I don’t think the public always realise that businesses often pay to be listed in directories – so the top 10 list of carefully chosen coffee shops you are reading might just be the 10 who paid to be listed.

“I like the fact that the North East Now website combines news and blog articles with listings too, so you can read a bit more about the background to some of the stories.

“There seems to be a great appetite at the moment for shopping locally and supporting independent businesses – who would have thought it would take a global pandemic to change people’s shopping habits.

“Having had a change of direction for the business, we are trying to get the news out there that we’re still producing preserves – just selling them in a different way.

“Looking ahead, the team and I are looking to keep growing our online sales and develop some new products.

“Now that we are selling directly through our website, I feel that we can produce some small limited-edition or seasonal runs, without feeling obliged to produce enough to supply every shop in the country.”

