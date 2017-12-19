North-east family raising cash for charity with stunning Christmas display

An Aberdeenshire home is spreading some festive cheer with its bright Christmas lights display – and helping raise vital funds for charity.

Kirsti McArthur and her husband Scott first started putting up the enviable lights at their home on St Peters Road, Newtonhill, about four years ago – and they have got bigger and better each year.

Kirsti, a primary school teacher, said: “We started about four years ago and three years ago we started having a switch-on.

“We raise money for charity as well, it was originally the local Bettridge Centre and then two years ago my sister had a baby with cystic fibrosis, so we decided to raise money for that as well.”

Kirsti, who is mum to Jess, 3, and newborn Rose, said initially they weren’t going to put the display up this year after the birth of their youngest daughter just 11 weeks ago.

However, engineer Scott, 37, was keen to carry on the tradition and the lights have proved a hit with little Rose.

The popular display has raised around £1,500 each year, with the idea originally coming from Scott.

The 36-year-old said: “My husband Scott is a big kid, he kind of gets obsessed with things and then the next year it has to be bigger and better.”

She added: “He starts putting them up at the end of October, and my dad’s an electrician so he helps.”

The couple held their official switch-on ceremony on December 2, with mulled wine and cider on hand for the adults, and popcorn for the children so they could enjoy some treats while watching the lights.

And the family enjoys seeing people gathering to look at the festive lights.

Kirsti said: “We switched the lights on and there was crowds and crowds of people in the street.

“The kids just love it.

“They’re quite nice this year, my husband bought some at auction so they’re kind of matching.

“We’ve built a shed to house them all and we’ve got a double garage so they’re in the shed, the garage and the attic.”

The pair have become accustomed to looking through their blinds and seeing people in their garden taking photos, but are happy to keep doing it as it means they can raise money and festive spirits at the same time.

In the future, they plan to keep the light displays going and keep raising money for charity.

