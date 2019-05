A dog, who vanished during a walk on Bennachie has been found.

An appeal was launched yesterday by the family of Nacho, a black and tan miniature Jack Russell.

The pooch had gone missing when he slipped out of his collar during a walk with in the popular beauty spot on Friday evening.

A Facebook group had been started by his family in a bid to help get Nacho home.

In a post on the group it confirmed Nacho has been found after a sighting yesterday.