Family pays tribute to north-east man Ruairidh Sandison

The family of Ruairidh Sandison have spoken of their heartbreak after police confirmed the death of the 24-year-old.

His body was discovered on the north-east coast at Boddam on Wednesday.

Ruairidh’s family said: “We would like to thank everyone for their support over the last six weeks and since Ruairidh was found on Wednesday.

“Ruairidh was an amazing, talented young man with many plans for the future and we are heartbroken that we will not now see these fulfilled.

“We would like to thank the police for all their hard work and also the Coastguard and RNLI.

“We would like to say a particular thank you to all our and Ruairidh’s friends who have been amazing in their efforts to search for Ruairidh and willingness to help and support us.”

Ruairidh went missing after a night out in his hometown of Peterhead in the early hours of August 10.

He was last seen at around 4.20am in the Gadle Braes area and appeared on CCTV in the same area shortly after 5am.

He was wearing a white jumper, black jeans and white trainers.

Despite extensive searches carried out by officers using a drone as well as dive units, there have been no sightings of him.

The Police Scotland helicopter was also drafted in to help with the search as well as Coastguard staff and RNLI lifeboat teams.