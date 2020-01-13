Family pays tribute to Aberdeen hotel worker’s ‘infectious love of life’ as man jailed for life

The family of a murdered Aberdeen hotel worker have spoken of their loss after his killer was jailed for life.

Anthony McGladrigan was killed by Liam Hay at a property near Cuminestown last June.

Hay was today jailed for a minimum of 19 years for the brutal murder.

In a statement, Anthony’s family thanked the community for their “love, support and kind words”.

They said: “We would like to thank you for the outpouring of love, support and kind words about Anthony – reading these comments have been a huge comfort to us all and we are all very grateful for them. In the darkness of our grief they are the light at the end of our tunnel.

“It is quite overwhelming realising just how much Anthony affected everyone who met him; his pure, infectious love of life and laughter inspired us all – it’s wonderful to know that we weren’t the only ones.

“There are not enough words to capture just how amazing Anthony was, he was the best of men: honest and true, his passion for life knew no bounds – as a family we are so proud of him.

“He would do anything for you and would put his needs aside to help anyone; it is beyond tragic that this led to his death.

“Our sincerest thanks must go to the police for their supreme diligence in the handling of this devastating event from the first call, to the gathering of every shred of evidence required to bring the case to justice.

“Everyone involved in this case has always shown tremendous professionalism whilst being so thoughtful and sensitive every step of the way.

“We are acutely aware that justice for Anthony can never be found but the dedication; commitment and every act of kindness and support shown, are in their way, a measure of justice for us all.”