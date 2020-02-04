Family pays a loving tribute to north-east’s ‘Mr Bowls’

The family of a stalwart of the north-east lawn bowls scene have paid tribute to him after he passed away suddenly.

Eric McWilliam, who was a member of Stonehaven Bowling Club for 65 years, died last week at the age of 89.

He had been admitted to hospital three days earlier, after suffering from an infection.

After joining the bowling club in 1954, Eric won many competitions and was the youngest-ever champion of the Bon Accord singles title.

He was one of the umpires when the World Bowls Championship was held at Westburn Park in Aberdeen in 1984.

He also came up with the idea for the Dunnottar Castle Cup, which was first held in 1995 and is still contested today.

Last year his service to the club was recognised when he was awarded the freedom of the green.

Away from the green, he spent many years working, carrying out repairs on electrical appliances, and was passionate about numerous other sports, including football, golf and snooker.

He also adored spending time with his family – particularly his six grandchildren.

Sandra, 72, his wife of almost 30 years, said: “Eric was very well thought of, both at the bowling club and in the wider community.

“All over the country he made friends and he was made an honourary member of the club.”

She added: “Eric loved holding family parties and he was a perfectionist. Everything had to be done just so.

“He would hold things like bingo nights for the kids and provided music at the bowling club on a Saturday night with his hi-fi.

“He was funny and he had a real knack for fixing things. He was always into the guts of something.”

After retiring in 1992, Eric and Sandra enjoyed many holidays together, taking in sights all over the world.

Sandra said: “Eric had never been abroad before but we ended up going to all sorts of places. We went to Canada and Tenerife but Cyprus was our favourite.

“We also went to Jersey and we had a lovely time.”

After taking ill with a urine infection, Eric, who was a six-times singles champion and won many major competitions, was admitted to Arduthie Hospital before being transferred to Aberdeen.

He passed away on January 23 just three months before his 90th birthday.

Sandra said: “I’d love him to be remembered for his bowls. He’s one of the last ‘Mr Bowls’ of Stonehaven.”

Eric’s daughter Christine, who survives him along with siblings Colin and Carol, said: “He was a real family man. We had a very happy childhood with everything going on.

“He was a great dad and grandfather.”