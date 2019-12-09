Family pay tribute to ‘devoted dad’ found dead on Aberdeen street

Heartbroken family members have paid tribute to a “selfless” man who was allegedly murdered in the city.

Alan Geddes was found dead in Ruthrieston Crescent at around 5.30am on Saturday.

Relatives of the 56-year-old described him as a devoted dad.

Mr Geddes’s family said: “We are heartbroken to share the news that Alan was tragically taken from us on Saturday.

“Alan was a devoted dad, brother, uncle and friend.

“He will be remembered for his selfless loving nature and will be sorely missed by all.”

Police said officers had been called to the street in the early hours of Saturday after receiving a call.

Specialist scene of crime officers cordoned off a section of the road around the Oakhill Apartments building at the weekend.

Officers dressed in white forensic suits could be seen photographing the stairwell of the block.

Residents said there were several police vehicles at the scene throughout the day.

And they said the public were not allowed to enter a section of grass on the street near the property.

A man appeared in court in Aberdeen yesterday accused of murdering Mr Geddes.

Stuart Quinn, 33, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Quinn, whose address was given in court as no fixed abode, has been charged with murder.

He did not enter a plea.

Mr Geddes was registered with Companies House as the sole director of Offshore Construction Services Ltd.

The company was incorporated in 2012.

Detective Inspector Carron McKellar expressed her sympathies and urged witnesses to contact police.

She said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of Alan at this extremely difficult time.

“Our inquiries continue and I would urge anyone who believes they may have information relevant to our investigation to call us on 101,” he added.

Quinn was committed for further examination and remanded in custody following the court hearing yesterday.

He will next appear at the same court within the next eight days.