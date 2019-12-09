Family pay tribute to ‘devoted dad’ found dead on Aberdeen street

A family has paid tribute to a ‘devoted’ Aberdeen dad following his sudden death in the city.

Alan Geddes, 56, from Aberdeen, was found dead on Ruthrieston Crescent at around 5.30am on Saturday.

In a statement, his family today said: “We are heartbroken to share the news that Alan was tragically taken from us on Saturday.

“Alan was a devoted dad, brother, uncle and friend. He will be remembered for his selfless loving nature and will be sorely missed by all.

“As a family we respectfully ask for privacy at this time.”

A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with Alan’s death and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Inspector Carron McKellar said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of Alan at this extremely difficult time.

“Our inquiries continue and I would urge anyone who believes they may have information relevant to our investigation to call us on 101, quoting reference number 0951 of December 7.”