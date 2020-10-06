Family pay tribute to ‘adventurous and outgoing’ teen killed in A90 crash

A teenager who died in a horrific crash has been described as an “adventurous and outgoing soul” with the “biggest heart”.

Dylan Irvine, 19, died in the one-car crash on the A90 Fraserburgh to Peterhead road, between Crimond and St Fergus.

His 18-year-old friend, who owns the red Ford Fiesta, remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the red car on the road between Sunday night and 7.30am, when the accident was reported, to come forward.

Today, Mr Irvine’s heartbroken family paid tribute to him.

In a statement today, the former Mintlaw Academy pupil’s family said: “Dylan was a loving son, brother and grandson, and was loved by all that had the pleasure of knowing him.

“He is sorely missed by all.

“He had an adventurous and outgoing soul and had the biggest heart.

“Our family would like to thank all of the emergency services for their efforts at the scene and we would ask that our family’s privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

The road was closed for the majority of Monday as collision investigators examined the scene to piece together what happened.

The vehicle left the road and eventually came to rest down an embankment.

In the initial response, two road ambulances, an air ambulance and a trauma team were dispatched to the scene.

Police are keen to see any dash-cam footage which may have picked up the red car on Sunday night or Monday morning, or speak to anyone who saw it.

Sergeant Chris Smith, of the road policing unit, said: “We are continuing to support the families of the two men, whilst we continue our investigations into the cause of the crash.

“I would again ask that anyone who has any information regarding the movements of the vehicle or the occupants, who hasn’t already been spoken to by police, please contact us on 101, quoting incident number 0491 of Monday October 5 2020.”