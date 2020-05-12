Family-owned Aberdeen cafe So… to reopen as a ‘communal store’

A family-owned hospitality firm has collaborated with local businesses to reopen its cafe in the heart of Aberdeen as a “communal store”.

PB Devco’s So… is set to open its doors on Thursday after it was forced to close due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

So… will reopen as a takeaway and will also offer products from six other north-east firms including Mackie’s of Scotland, From Bakery Lane, Bannerman Butcher, Vegan Bay Baker, Solasta Skin and Crafty Pickle.

Operations director Paul Clarkson said the collaboration is part of PB Devco’s bid to support other local businesses throughout the lockdown. Paul and his three brothers Barry, Jordan and Josh have all teamed together to reopen So… this week.

He said: “As a way of adapting to the current situation, I thought So… could become kind of like a local communal store.

“We are a family-run business situated in the heart of Union Street, so we want to offer great products to the general public, while supporting local business at the same time.

“I got in touch with a number of local suppliers and we are going to start stocking their products.

“For example, we will be offering Bannerman Butcher’s burgers, steaks, sausages and homemade pies.

“We will also have confectionery and baked goods from Inverurie-based From Bakery Lane.

“Mackie’s of Scotland’s crisps and ice-cream will be available as well.”

The Union Street cafe will offer its own reduced soup and sandwich menu, which will be created in-house, as well as its own exclusive blend of coffee and tea.

Paul added: “We will also collaborate with local chef and entrepreneur Calum Wright, who used to be part of Freshmex.

“We will offer Food Done Wright, which will be a selection of curries and side dishes made in the cafe’s kitchen.

“At the moment, we will only be offering a collection service, however, doing deliveries is something we will consider.

“If the curries work well, we may follow another local business Muchacho and do similar large community drop-offs.”

Paul would like to reassure Aberdeen foodies that the cafe will be following the government’s social distancing guidelines.

He said: “The store is actually laid out quite well for social distancing.

“We can comfortably hold six people in the store while following the guidelines, and we will have a one-way-in and one-way-out system.

“We have been busy cleaning the store from top to bottom, using anti-viral cleaning products, which are certified to kill Covid-19, that were supplied by local business Perfect Hygiene.

“We also collaborated with another north-east company Travelstock which provided us with our takeaway packaging.”

So… will be open Monday – Thursday from 10am to 3pm and Friday – Saturday from 10 to 5pm.

Orders are not currently being taken but products will be available to purchase in-store from Thursday.

