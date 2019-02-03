Family of North-east disabled man thanks Dons security staff for returning wallet he lost at Pittodrie

The family of a north-east disabled man has thanked Dons security staff for returning his wallet.

Nathan Taylor, 21, was born with 22q deletion syndrome – which led to the Fraserburgh College student needing four heart operations.

The diehard Dons fan has been a regular at Pittodrie with his great-uncle for the past four years, but during the team’s recent ill-fated attempt to beat lowly Stenhousemuir in the Scottish Cup, Nathan’s wallet vanished.

He travelled all the way home to the Broch before his great-aunt got a call from stadium staff.

Nathan’s mum Fiona Singer, 42, said: “I panicked when I heard that he’d left it, because we’re 46 miles away from the stadium.

“My aunt was on the phone saying that he’d left his wallet but that the staff at the stadium had it and it was just a sense of relief that someone had it.

“Nathan has got his bus pass in there, his companion card and his college ID.

“That would have been his free bus and everything gone until we got another card in so thankfully someone got it.

“He had no idea about it, absolutely no idea.”

In a lucky twist, Fiona’s other son was in Aberdeen at the time, saving Fiona a trip from Macduff to pick it up.

She said: “My other son was in Aberdeen at the time, so we hoped he could go and get it.

“I was worried about whether they would actually give it to him.”

Fiona was forced to go on a hunt for Nathan’s card information to act as proof to the security staff that he was who he said he was.

Luckily, Nathan’s brother got through the grilling by stadium staff and was able to get the wallet back.

She said: “It saved us a lot in the long run, because I would have had to take the day off work, Nathan would have had to miss college and we’d have to get down there.”

Fiona extended her thanks to the staff who helped.

She said: ”We are very, very grateful. It was really nice of them, they didn’t have to do that.

“Usually it’s just the case where you would have to phone around all the places you’ve been to find it.”

Nathan was able to move into his own flat in Fraserburgh in December, something which Fiona said is “going well”, with Nathan visiting home regularly and his mother being on hand to help him whenever he needs it – despite her initial reservations.