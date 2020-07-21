Family of north-east boy with terminal illness backs CHAS charity campaign

A north-east family has backed a campaign set up by a charity.

Four-year-old Jayden Easdale from Fraserburgh, who suffers from rare and incurable Tay Sachs Disease, is currently shielding with his family.

He is supported by CHAS through the CHAS at Home service and Rachel House hospice in Kinross, as well as benefiting from the charity’s recently launched virtual hospice service.

His family have now backed the charity’s new campaign urging Scots to help dying children and their families enjoy precious moments before it may be too late.

It is hoped the virtual hospice service will help more families like Jayden’s.

But with many events and fundraisers cancelled this year, the charity needs support more than ever to maintain its vital services to children living with a life-shortening condition, and their families.

Mum Lynn Easdale said: “The doctors said Jayden might only live until he was four but he’s a wee fighter and this March he marked his fourth birthday. We hope and pray he will make his fifth birthday too but we also have to face the fact that he might not.

“Before the pandemic, Jayden went to Rachel House for regular stays which he absolutely loved. It feels like a holiday each time we go. Jayden is spoiled rotten by all the staff – everyone is so friendly. The virtual hospice service has been nothing short of amazing and a real lifeline for us all while we have been shielding.

“It’s so hard to think about Jayden no longer being with us which is why every single moment we have with him is so precious. It’s also why I will keep fighting for a cure and for further awareness about his condition as so little is known about it at the moment.

“Jayden is such a brilliant little boy – he will always be our super-hero and we’re determined as a family to make every moment left together count.

“Every day is a blessing though as we know that one day his little body will shut down.”

CHAS families are offered extensive support by phone and video on clinical guidance, financial advice and bereavement support.

The charity’s dedicated family support teams also offer a range of interactive activities, art clubs, storytelling and friendship calls to children and parents.

Iain McAndrew, director of fundraising and communications at CHAS, said: “Coronavirus has taken time away from being able to spend it with those we love the most but the vulnerable children that we support have even less time, and every single moment is precious. That’s why we’re launching this campaign – to help families like Jayden’s.

“The CHAS virtual hospice service that your incredible generosity is making possible is already making a tremendous difference to Scotland’s most vulnerable children and their families – it is so deeply appreciated. We need your support more than ever to keep the joy alive and reach even more families who need our help.”

Donations can be made to the Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) charity at https://charity.chas.org.uk/jayden/