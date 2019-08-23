Family of missing north-east man Ruairidh say thanks for support

The family of missing north-east man Ruairidh Sandison have spoken today almost two weeks after he vanished following a night out.

The 24-year-old was last seen in the Gadle Braes area of Peterhead in the early hours of August 10.

Despite extensive searches carried out by officers using a drone as well as dive units, there have been no sightings of him.

The Police Scotland helicopter was also drafted in to help with the search as well as Coastguard staff and RNLI lifeboat teams.

Members of the public, some using their own drones, have joined in the search for the popular man over the last two weeks.

An item of what was believed to be clothing was spotted in the water near Peterhead last week, however this was proven not to be the case.

Today his family thanked everyone involved, and the people of Peterhead for their support during “this terrible time”

They said: “We have received so much support from Ruairidh’s friends who have been vigorous and proactive in their search for him. We would also like to thank the community of Peterhead who have rallied round at this terrible time.

“We would ask that people continue to look for Ruairidh and thank them again for their efforts.”

With no sightings, and no additional information officers have confirmed they will begin to scale back searches for Ruairidh.

Inspector George Cordiner said: “For almost two weeks we have undertaken intensive searching both inland and across a significant length of coastline.

“Unfortunately, these searches have not located Ruairidh or any items connected with him.

“We have reached a stage that without additional information as to Ruairidh’s whereabouts, we will begin to scale these searches back.

“It goes without saying that any new piece of information that we receive will be acted upon immediately.

“It is incredibly frustrating not knowing where Ruairidh is and I know how difficult this is for his family.

“I have kept in contact with them throughout and we will continue to keep them updated on any developments.”

He added: “Over the past two weeks it has not been lost on our search teams the vast number of friends and family who have been out every day searching aswell despite being faced with some challenging weather conditions.

“It is clear for everyone to see just how popular and loved Ruairidh is.

“I would like to put on record our thanks to them as this tireless work has greatly assisted and supported that of the emergency services.

“I would continue to encourage members of the community to report any sightings or other information to us and they will be thoroughly investigated”.

Ruairidh is around 6ft tall, of slim build and has ginger hair.

When last seen he was wearing a grey jumper, yellow t-shirt, black jeans and burgundy Dr. Martens boots.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2611 of August 10.