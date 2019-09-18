Family of missing north-east man Ruairidh Sandison informed after body found

A man’s body has been found on the north-east coast.

Coastguard teams were called to assist police following the discovery near Boddam this afternoon.

The family of missing 24-year-old Ruairidh Sandison have been informed, however formal identification has yet to take place.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police can confirm at midday today the body of a man was found on the north-east cost at Boddam.

“Formal identification has yet to take place but the family of 24-year-old Ruairidh Sandison have been informed.”

The Aberdeen all-weather lifeboat was also called to assist at 1.07pm.

Ruairidh Sandison, 24, went missing after a night out in his hometown of Peterhead in the early hours of August 10.

He was last seen at around 4.20am in the Gadle Braes area and appeared on CCTV in the same area shortly after 5am.

Despite extensive searches carried out by officers using a drone as well as dive units, there have been no sightings of him.

The Police Scotland helicopter was also drafted in to help with the search as well as Coastguard staff and RNLI lifeboat teams.

Members of the public, some using their own drones, also joined in the search for Ruairidh.