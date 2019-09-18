Family of missing north-east man Ruairidh Sandison informed after body found

A man’s body has been found off the north-east coast.

Coastguard teams were called to assist police following the discovery near Boddam this afternoon.

The family of missing 24-year-old Ruairidh Sandison have been informed, however formal identification has yet to take place.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police can confirm at midday today the body of a man was found off the north-east cost at Boddam.

“Formal identification has yet to take place but the family of 24-year-old Ruairidh Sandison have been informed.”

The Aberdeen all-weather lifeboat was also called to assist at 1.07pm.

Ruairidh Sandison, 24, was last seen in the Gadle Braes area of Peterhead in the early hours of August 10.

Despite extensive searches carried out by officers using a drone as well as dive units, there have been no sightings of him.