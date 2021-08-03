Family of missing man Mark Russell informed after body found in Aberdeenshire

The family of Mark Russell, who was reported missing from his home in Crimond, have been informed after a body was found during searches in Aberdeenshire.

Police Scotland have said that the family of Mr Russell, 45, have been informed of the find after searches took place in the St Fergus area of Aberdeenshire.

Formal identification has yet to take place and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.

Mark Russell was reported missing on Wednesday July 28, but had not been seen in his hometown of Crimond since the previous Saturday.

Police commented at the time that he had not been in contact with friends and family since disappearing and that this was out of character for him.