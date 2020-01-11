Family of missing city man contacted after body found in River Don

A man’s body has been found in the River Don.

Police were called to Aberdeen’s Grandholm Drive yesterday afternoon and the body was recovered from the water.

Formal identification is yet to take place, but the family of Kevin Mutch have been informed.

Mr Mutch was reported missing on New Year’s Day.

Officers said the death was being treated as unexplained.

A spokesman for the force said: “Police Scotland can confirm that the body of a man has been found within the River Don, near to Grandholm Drive in Aberdeen, on Saturday, January 11.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”