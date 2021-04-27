Family of former Team GB runner Chris Smith launch memorial trust

The family of an Aberdeenshire fell runner who died suddenly on holiday in have created a trust in his name to help promising athletes.

Chris Smith, who represented Team GB, went missing during his afternoon run in Glen Lyon, at Invervar, near Aberfeldy, last October.

An inquest earlier this year found that the 43-year-old died of hypothermia and exposure while out in atrocious weather conditions.

His body was found at Meall Garbh after almost 48 hours of searching.

The Chris Smith Memorial Fund

Following his death an online fundraiser was launched and has so far raised almost £20,000, which will be used for the new grant scheme.

His sister Marianne told the BBC: “Whether it’s a PE teacher seeking funds for a promising athlete to get running shoes, to apply to attend a mountain running event, or to join a local athletics club we are very excited to be able to support disadvantaged young people in this way.

“It is a lasting legacy for Chris. He really would have loved that we are doing this.”

It is understood Mr Smith’s family will unveil a website soon with details of how to apply to the trust, which has a particular focus on hill running.

The inquest

Mr Smith, who was originally from Daviot but lived in Haywards Heath, West Sussex, was a member of Thames Valley Harriers.

An inquest at the coroner’s court in Crawley heard that he died when weather conditions deteriorated, despite his meticulous planning beforehand.

The former Inverurie Academy pupil kept running through driving sleet, reduced visibility and a wind chill of -11C.

A post mortem ruled that Mr Smith died from hypothermia.

Mr Smith’s family released a statement after the inquiry, thanking searchers and volunteers who went to his aid including mountain rescue teams in Tayside and Strathclyde and police in Pitlochry.

“Over the last four months, we have pieced together as much information as possible about Chris’s run that day,” the family said.

“This has helped us hugely and whilst we may never know exactly what happened to Chris, it is clear that he was doing everything he could to run back to his family.

“Chris was always be remembered as a fantastic dad, husband, son, brother and uncle. A beacon of energy and love, and an example of a life so very well lived.”

He represented Great Britain in international mountain running competitions and in 2016 helped Team GB win bronze in the European Mountain Running Championships in Italy.