Family of Aberdeen student who took her own life plan to sue her ex-boyfriend

The family of an Aberdeen University student who took her own life after being abused by her former boyfriend have announced plans to sue him.

Emily Drouet, 18, killed herself in her halls of residence at the university in 2016 after a campaign of abuse by Angus Milligan, now 23.

He admitted acting in a threatening, abusive and violent manner and was sentenced to 12 months’ supervision and ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work, later reduced to 120 hours.

However, Emily’s mother Fiona believes the sentence did not reflect the scale of the offences carried out by Milligan, who is now a student at Oxford Brookes University.

He choked and slapped law student Emily a week before her death and sent her a string of abusive text messages.

Fiona previously told how Emily reported Milligan’s behaviour to staff at the university – but was told to return to her room while he remained on campus.

He reportedly returned and assaulted her just 10 minutes before she died.

Fiona said she is pleased with the progress the case has made so far and confirmed her determination to get “justice for Emily”.

She told the Press and Journal: “This has cast a long cloud over all of us and we do not believe Emily got justice from the courts in 2017.

“Our daughter had her life taken away and yet he is carrying on unimpeded, as if nothing has happened.

“We hope this will show others that the controlling and violent behaviour he exhibited towards Emily should have no place in our society.

“We believe we have to continue pursuing the matter in other ways in order to make him realise the devastation his actions have caused.

“Countless lives are lost as a consequence of domestic abuse and perpetrators need to accept responsibility for those lives lost.”

Milligan has never spoken publicly about the events which led to Emily’s death.

But Mrs Drouet and her family – her husband Germain, 43, and their children, Rachel, 16, and Calvin, 13 – want to spare others the “ordeal” they have experienced.

For confidential support, call the Samaritans on 116 123, or visit samaritans.org