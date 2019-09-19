Family of missing north-east man Ruairidh Sandison informed after body found

The family of a man who has been missing for more than a month have been informed a body has been found on the north-east coast.

Coastguard teams were called to assist police following the discovery near Boddam yesterday afternoon.

Police have said formal identification has yet to take place however they have been in contact with the family of missing 24-year-old Ruairidh Sandison.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police can confirm that shortly before midday yesterday, the body of a man was found on the north-east coast at Boddam.

“Formal identification has yet to take place, however the family of 24-year-old Ruairidh Sandison, who was reported missing from Peterhead on Saturday August 10, have been informed.”

The Aberdeen all-weather lifeboat was called to assist police officers at 1.07pm.

Ruairidh went missing after a night out in his hometown of Peterhead in the early hours of August 10.

He was last seen at around 4.20am in the Gadle Braes area and appeared on CCTV in the same area shortly after 5am.

He was wearing a white jumper, black jeans and white trainers.

Despite extensive searches carried out by officers using a drone as well as dive units, there have been no sightings of him.

The Police Scotland helicopter was also drafted in to help with the search as well as Coastguard staff and RNLI lifeboat teams.

An item of what was believed to be clothing was spotted in the water near Peterhead last month, however this was proven not to be the case.

Members of the public, some using their own drones, also joined in the search after he was reported missing.

More than £1,500 was raised to fund a drone to help look for Ruairidh.

Friends of the popular man had launched an online appeal for donations to buy the equipment in an effort to continue searches.

More than £1,000 was raised within two hours with the final total more than double the original target.