Family of missing north-east man contacted after body found near cliffs

A body has been found near cliffs on the north-east coast.

Police confirmed the discovery of the man’s body was made at 11.15am yesterday near Macduff.

Formal identification is yet to take place, however, the family of William Hay have been informed.

The 35-year-old was reported missing from the Banff area earlier this month.

He was seen walking in the direction of Royal Tarlair Golf Club in Macduff, and possibly heading out of town, at around 3.50am on December 8.

Shortly before, he had been dropped off by a taxi near the junction of High Street and Buchan Street in the town.